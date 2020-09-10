I like to keep frozen foods on hand to avoid extra trips to the supermarket. Here’s a quick supper using ingredients from my freezer and that lets your oven do all of the work. The idea of a sheet pan meal is to simply place the ingredients on a baking sheet and bake. I add more flavor by spooning on some sauce. Use this recipe as a blueprint for amounts and times and you can substitute with whatever you have on hand.
editor's pick
Let your oven do all of the work with this tasty sheet pan supper
- By Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Newly elected teen councilman facing complaint, numerous traffic citations
- Decatur's killer viruses: Yellow fever, Spanish flu led to death, fear in city
- Negative campaign ad by secretive PAC paid for by Bowling ally
- Police seek 5th suspect in July 24 Hartselle slaying
- New rules to limit length of stay at Point Mallard Campground; price increases proposed there and at golf course
- Hundreds of Decatur City Schools students to start in-person instruction after Labor Day
- Calhoun teacher to be inducted to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Nine Inch Nails
- West Morgan makes crucial plays to beat Priceville in defensive struggle
- Three Athens students named to National Merit semifinalist list
- Decatur council shares online sales tax with schools; short-term camp sites approved
Images
Videos
Commented
- Newly elected teen councilman facing complaint, numerous traffic citations (7)
- Bibbee wants another term as District 3 councilwoman (6)
- Mayoral candidates support transfer of portion of online sales tax revenues to DCS (6)
- Editorial: City should keep campground for camping (6)
- Negative campaign ad by secretive PAC paid for by Bowling ally (6)
- New rules to limit length of stay at Point Mallard Campground; price increases proposed there and at golf course (5)
- 18-year-old Pepper unseats 9-year councilman Kirby (5)
- Doris Ann Cabell (4)
- Funding source of campaign attack ad remains a mystery (4)
- Election certified, but 2 council members recuse themselves from canvassing vote (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.