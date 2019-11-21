Limestone County restaurant ratings from Nov. 11-15. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• China Dragon VI, 12060 H County Line Road, Madison: 88
• Hampton Inn & Suites — CB, 1222 Kelli Drive, Athens: 94
• Budget Inn, 606 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 94
• Wendy's, 11300 County Line Road, Madison: 94
• Days Inn — CB, 1322 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 95
• Subway No. 34735, 25025 Chase Farm Blvd., Madison: 95
