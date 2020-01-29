Limestone County restaurant ratings from Jan. 19-25. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• L & S Food Market, 29970 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore: 88
• S & Z Supermarket, 16231 Shaw Road, Athens: 90
• McDonald's, 26862 Main St., Ardmore: 90
• Goodsprings Grocery, 33770 Alabama Highway 99, Anderson: 91
• Clements High School, 7730 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 91
• Burger King No. 4272, 1111 S . Jefferson St., Athens: 91
• Sportsman's Park, 11155 Elk River Mills Road, Athens: 92
• Subway, 908 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 93
• Kam's Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry St., Athens: 94
• Polaris — Corporate Dining Concepts, 7049 Greenbrier Parkway N.W., Madison: 94
• Blue Springs Elementary School, 16787 Hardy Road, Athens: 94
• Café 72, 8336 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 94
• Elkmont High School, 25630 Evans St., Elkmont: 95
• The Red Caboose Café LLC, 25483 Railroad St., Elkmont: 95
• Burrito Express, 220 French Farms Blvd. S., Athens: 95
• Quik Mart No. 33, 26804 Main St., Ardmore: 96
• Sugar Creek Elementary School, 26595 Salem Minor Hill Road Lester: 98
• Johnson Elementary School, 21360 Highway 251, Athens: 98
• James Clemens High School, 11306 County Line Road, Madison: 99
