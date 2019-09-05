Limestone County restaurant ratings from Aug. 26-30. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Marathon Mini Mart (Hines & 72), 1200 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 89
• Econo Lodge - CB, 1500 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 94
• Rocket Chevron, 23030 Alabama Highway 20, Tanner: 95
• Tanner Senior Center, 13589 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens: 95
• Minit Man No. 52 Marathon, 400 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 95
• Quality Inn/Harikrupa Investments LLC - CB, 1488 Thrasher Blvd., Athens: 95
• Smoothie King, 1260 U.S. Highway 72 E. Suite I, Athens: 95
• Super 8 - CB, 1325 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 95
• West End Outdoors Chevron, 17171 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 96
• Athens Nutrition Center, 912 W. Pryor St., Athens: 97
• Athens Square Coffeeshop, 121 S. Marion St., Athens: 97
• Russell Stover Chocolates LLC, 1699 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 97
• Dominos, 119 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 98
• Dunkin Donuts, 1690 U.S. Highway 72 E. Suite C, Athens: 98
• East Limestone Senior Center, 25820 Nick Davis Road, Athens: 98
• Owens Senior Center, 20011 Alabama Highway 99, Athens: 99
