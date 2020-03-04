Limestone County restaurant ratings from Feb. 23-29. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Mildred's of Ardmore, 27926 Main St., Ardmore: 81
• Christo's Dari Delite, 25670 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester: 82
• Mike's Food Mart, 1809 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 85
• Mac's Sports Bar & Steakhouse, 1733 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 88
• Clements Mini Mart, 7697 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 90
• Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Bakery), 1000 N. Jefferson St., Athens: 91
• Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Meat Market), 1000 N. Jefferson St., Athens: 91
• Athens Exxon, 1510 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 92
• West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester: 92
• Smoothie King, 1260 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 93
• The Village Mart, 21651 Alabama Highway 99, Athens: 93
• Little Caesars Pizza, 100-0 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 94
• Ro's Grille, 300 E. Hobbs St, Athens: 94
• Cassie's Café, 26462 First St., Ardmore: 95
• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Market), 100 U.S. Highway 31 N., Athens: 95
• The Store at Lockes Crossroads Inc., 20420 Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont: 95
• Roosters Fingers & Fries, 125 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 96
• Ardmore High School, 30285 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore: 96
• Loving Arms Child Development Center, 22685 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 96
• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Deli), 100 U.S. Highway 31 N., Athens: 96
• Oakdale Food Mart (Riya Inc.), 23010 Nick Davis Road, Athens: 96
• 360 Fitness, 22454 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 97
• Cedar Hill Elementary School, 27905 Cedar Hill Road, Ardmore: 97
• Papa Murphy's Take 'N Bake, 1001 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 97
• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Bakery), 100 U.S. Highway 31 N., Athens: 97
• Xtreme Nutrition & Smoothies, 22041 U.S. Highway 72 E. Suite B, Athens: 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.