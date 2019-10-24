Limestone County restaurant ratings from Oct. 14-18. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Whitt's Barbecue, 29901 Jones Ave., Ardmore: 85
• Ninja Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, 935 Highway 72 E. Suite R, Athens: 88
• Catfish Cabin II, 906 Highway 72 E., Athens: 89
• Lucia's Cocina Mexicana, 12090 Suite H County Line Road, Madison: 90
• Sakura Japanese Steak House, 12090 Suite P County Line Road, Madison: 90
• Ankr Food Mart, 1517 N. Jefferson St., Athens: 91
• Dollar General No. 5836, 1210 N. Jefferson St., Athens: 92
• Dollar General No. 5865, 17837 Highway 72, Athens: 93
• Dollar Tree No. 1368, 935 Highway 72 E. Suite L, Athens: 94
• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Market), 100 Highway 31 N., Athens: 94
• Tanner High School, 12060 Sommers Road, Tanner: 94
• Elkmont High School, 25630 Evans St., Elkmont: 95
• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Deli), 100 Highway 31 N., Athens: 95
• Steelcase/Eurest Dining Service, 214 Durham Drive, Athens: 96
• Athens Elementary School, 605 South Clinton St., Athens: 96
• Athens Intermediate School, 1916 Highway 72 W., Athens: 96
• Brookhill Elementary School, 320 Brookhill Drive, Athens: 96
• Kid's Journey Child Development Inc., 1105 Annie Ruth Jamar St., Athens: 97
• Marco Pizza, 22099 Highway 72 E. Suite H, Athens: 97
• Publix Alabama, LLC No. 1203 (Produce), 22031 Highway 72, Athens: 97
• Cowart Elementary School, 1701 W. Hobbs St., Athens: 97
• Papa John's, 12100 B County Line Road, Madison: 97
• Tiny B's Bistro, 30440 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore: 98
• Vintage Lane, 29940 Highway 251, Ardmore: 98
• Publix Alabama, LLC No. 1203 (Store), 22031 Highway 72, Athens: 98
