Limestone County restaurant ratings from Dec. 1-78-14. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Nayah LLC, 25411 Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont: 73
• Hard Dock Café @ Riverwalk Marina, 3755 U.S. Highway 31 N., Decatur: 86
• Smith's Seafood Co., 1102 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 86
• Greenbrier Fuel City, 6681 Swancott Road, Madison: 86
• Jack's No. 248, 15412 Greenfield Drive, Athens: 90
• Wendy's, 1603 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 92
• Panera Bread Café, 1323 U.S. Highway 72 E. Suite A, Athens: 95
• The Village Pizza of Limestone Co. Inc., 15728 E. Limestone Road, Athens: 96
• Publix Deli No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison: 96
• Publix Bakery No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison: 97
• Publix Produce No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison: 98
• Publix Seafood No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison: 98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.