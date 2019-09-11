Limestone County restaurant ratings from Sept. 3-6. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Jiffy Foods Athens Inc., 1202 W. Market St., Athens: 80
• Hometown Grocery Inc., 608 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 88
• Hardees No. 1426, 1327 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 90
• Dubs Burgers, 402 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 94
• George's Country Store, 14959 New Cut Road, Athens: 94
• Wendy's, 1603 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 94
• Bethel Grocery, 27972 Bethel Road, Elkmont: 94
• Subway (Shell), 1515 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 94
• Minit Man No. 329, 17785 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 95
• Touchdown Wings, 935 U.S. Highway 72 E. Suite T, Athens: 95
• Elkmont Food Mart, 18848 Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont: 95
• The Store at Lockes Crossroads Inc., 20420 Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont: 95
• Waffle House No. 740, 1507 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 95
• Elkmont Senior Center, 25460 Railroad St., Elkmont: 96
• Wildwood Deli, 113 W. Market St., Athens: 97
• Xtreme Nutrition & Smoothies, 22041 U.S. Highway 72 E. Suite B, Athens: 97
• 360 Fitness, 22454 U.S. Highway 72 Suite 300, Athens: 98
• Papa Murphy's Take 'N Bake, 1001 U.S. Highway 72 E. Suite 3, Athens: 98
• Lawlers Barbecue No. 3, 1506 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 98
• Sander's Street Station - HH-ALH, 700 W. Market St., Athens: 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.