Limestone County restaurant ratings from Jan. 5-11. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Mi Casa Restaurant, 1221-D- Kelli Drive, Athens: 86
• Athens Mini Mart (Marathon Gas), 1100 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 87
• Jiffy Food Store No. 2, 716 E. Hobbs St., Athens: 89
• Friendship Learning Center, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens: 89
• Lucia's Cocina Mexicana, 208 West Market St., Athens: 90
• Pizza Hut No. 4409, 229-A French Farms Blvd., Athens: 94
• Burchel's KFC Inc., 205 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 95
• Athens Elementary School, 605 S. Clinton St., Athens: 95
• Goodland Pour House LLC, 12110 County Line Road, Madison: 95
• Athens Bible School, 700 U.S. Highway 31 N., Athens: 96
• Tanner High School, 12060 Sommers Road, Tanner: 96
• Athens Intermediate School, 1916 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 97
• La Golosina Deli LLC, 910 N. Jefferson St., Athens: 98
