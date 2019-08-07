Limestone County restaurant ratings from July 29-Aug. 2. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Sportsman's Park, 11155 Elk River Mills Road, Athens: 69
• Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Meat Market), 1000 N. Jefferson St., Athens: 71
• El Azteca Restaurant/Taqueria, 1316-A North Jefferson St., Athens: 74
• Arby's, 600 W. 13th St., Athens: 81
• Whitt's Barbecue, 29901 Jones Ave., Ardmore: 82
• Kam's Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry St., Athens: 83
• Mac's Sports Bar & Steakhouse, 1733 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 85
• Chick-Fil-A, 1291 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 88
• Burger King No. 13277, 1600 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 91
• Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 1289 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 93
• D & L Seafood & Grill LLC, 229 French Farms Blvd. Suite L&K, Athens: 94
• New China of Athens Inc., 645 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 94
