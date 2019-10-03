Limestone County restaurant ratings from Sept. 22-28. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Hard Dock Café at Riverwalk Marina, 3755 U.S. Highway 31 N., Decatur: 77
• Canebrake Club, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens: 78
• Tanner Chevron, 20531 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens: 80
• Captain D's/Trident Holdings, 102 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 82
• Wendy's, 11300 County Line Road, Madison: 84
• Apple Lane Farms Inc., 23027 U.S. Highway 20, Tanner: 85
• Brentwood Chevron Inc., 25977 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Madison: 85
• Las Trojas Mex Restaurant, 22051 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 85
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 22099 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 86
• Pizza Hut No. 4409, 229-A French Farms Blvd., Athens: 89
• 306 BBQ, 23101 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 90
• Jiffy Food Store No. 2, 716 E. Hobbs St., Athens: 90
• Friendship Learning Center, 16479 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens: 92
• Gin House Bar-B-Que, 18060 Upper Fort Hampton Road., Elkmont: 94
• Dollar General No. 9670, 1031-A U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 94
• Blue Springs Elementary School, 16787 Hardy Road, Athens: 95
• Uncle Bud's Mini Mart, 20024 Highway 127, Athens: 95
• Dollar General No. 2680, 1233 Pryor St. E., Athens: 95
• El Pollo Maniaco, 11980 U.S. Highway 31 S., Tanner: 96
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Meat), 22031 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 96
• Starbucks Coffee Company No. 10248, 1286 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 96
• First Baptist Weekday Early Education, 201 E. Hobbs St., Athens: 96
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Bakery), 22031 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 97
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Deli), 22031 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 97
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Seafood), 22031 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 98
• Grounded Coffee, 12120 Suite C, County Line Road, Madison: 99
