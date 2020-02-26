Limestone County restaurant ratings from Feb. 16-22. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 11128 County Line Road, Madison: 87
• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Highway 20, Madison: 87
• Subway No. 29408, 100 U.S. Highway 31 S. Suite N, Athens: 87
• McDonald's, 11178 County Line Road, Madison: 90
• Waffle House No. 740, 1507 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 90
• Cork & Crust Pizzeria, 12120 County Line Road, Madison: 90
• Athens Food Mart, 14035 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 91
• Touchdown Wings, 935 U.S. Highway 72 E. Suite T, Athens: 91
• China Dragon VI, 12060 H County Line Road, Madison: 91
• Greenbrier Chevron Corp., 6725 Swancott Road, Madison: 92
• Quality Inn/Harikrupa Investments LLC, 1488 Thrasher Blvd., Athens: 92
• Super 8 — CB, 1325 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 92
• Econo Lodge — CB, 1500 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 95
• Elkmont Senior Center, 25460 Railroad St., Elkmont: 95
• Elkmont Food Mart, 18848 Upper Ft. Hampton Road, Elkmont: 96
• Owens Senior Center, 20011 Alabama Highway 99, Athens: 100
