Limestone County restaurant ratings from July 9-19. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Lucia's Cocina Mexicana, 12090 Suite H County Line Road, Madison: 86
• Sakura Japanese Steak House, 12090 Suite P County Line Road, Madison: 89
• Suzanne's Bakery and Eatery, 1207 E. Forrest St. Suite F, Athens: 92
• Oakdale Food Mart (Riya Inc.), 23010 Nick Davis Road, Athens: 93
• Roosters Fingers & Fries, 125 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 94
• Cinemagic Theatre, 1702 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 97
