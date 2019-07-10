Limestone County restaurant ratings from June 24-28. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• McDonald's, 1529 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 72
• The Village Mart, 21651 Alabama Highway 99, Athens: 92
• Copeland Food Mart, 19230 E. Limestone Road, Athens: 93
• The Village Pizza of Limestone Co. Inc., 15728 E. Limestone Road, Athens: 98
• Panera Bread Café, 1323 U.S. Highway 72 E. Suite A, Athens: 98
