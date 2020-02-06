Limestone County restaurant ratings from Jan. 26-Feb. 1. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Belle Chevre Cheese Shop, 18849 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont: 82
• Nayah LLC, 25411 Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont: 82
• IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone Blvd., Athens: 88
• Ninja Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse, 935 U.S. Highway 72 E. Suite R, Athens: 90
• Hardees No. 1332, 1110 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 92
• Terranovas Italian Restaurant, 105 N. Jefferson St., Athens: 92
• Cabin II, 906 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 93
• Brookhill Elementary School, 320 Brookhill Drive, Athens: 95
• Athens Limestone Hospital, 700 W. Market St., Athens: 97
• Cowart Elementary School, 1701 W. Hobbs St., Athens: 98
• Dunkin Donuts, 1690 US Highway 72 E., Athens: 98
• Russell Stover Chocolates LLC, 1699 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 98
• Sweet Thymes LLC, 407 N. Clinton St., Athens: 99
