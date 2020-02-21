Limestone County restaurant ratings from Feb. 2-8. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Wendy's, 1603 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 85
• James's Food Mart, 5980 U.S. Highway 31 N., Tanner: 87
• Whitt's Barbecue No. 1, 1397 E. Elm St., Athens: 90
• Jiffy Foods Athens Inc., 1202 W. Market St., Athens: 91
• Marathon Mini Mart (Hines & 72), 1200 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 91
• Chick-Fil-A, 1291 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 92
• New China of Athens Inc., 645 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 94
• El Azteca Supermercado, 1316-A N. Jefferson St., Athens: 94
• Happi Pappi / Soul Food Truck, 222 W. Market St., Athens: 94
• The Village Pizza of Athens Inc., 222 Market St. W., Athens: 94
• Geezburger, 13951 Shaw Road, Athens: 95
• Tanner Fuel City (S Rajasri Inc.), 20462 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Tanner: 95
• The Spencer Company DBA — Minit Man, 17933 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 96
• Minit Man No. 52 Marathon, 400 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 97
