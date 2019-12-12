Limestone County restaurant ratings from Dec. 1-7. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Samurai's Steakhouse, 702 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 87
• Kim's Tiger Mart, 30314 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore: 88
• Hardees No. 1426, 1327 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 90
• Las Morelenses, 30697 U.S. Highway 72, Madison: 91
• Sonic Drive-in, 11396 County Line Road, Madison: 92
• Exxon, 25966 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 92
• D & L Seafood & Grill LLC, 229 French Farms Blvd. S., Athens: 93
• Days Inn, 1322 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 93
• Hampton Inn & Suites, 1222 Kelli Dr., Athens: 93
• Joe's World Famous Pizzeria, 25951 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Madison: 93
• Bojangles, 1316 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 93
• Pizza Hut No. 2933, 209 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 93
• Yoon Corporation DBA Wow Donuts, 11156 County Line Road, Madison: 94
• Elkton St. Grocery, 431 Elkton St., Athens: 94
• Firehouse Subs, 935 U.S. Highway 72 Suite A, Athens: 94
• Lucy's BARge, 6124 Bay Village Dr., Athens: 94
• McDonald Playcare Inc., 14484 Bledsoe Road, Athens: 95
• Blimpie — Brentwood Restaurant Inc., 25951 Hunstville Brownsferry Road, Madison: 97
