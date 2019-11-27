Limestone County restaurant ratings from Nov. 18-22. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• First & Last Stop, 19017 Highway 127, Athens: 86
• Cork & Crust Pizzeria, 12120 County Line Road Suite A, Madison: 87
• Burger King No. 13277, 1600 U.S. 72 E., Athens: 88
• Shoney's No. 1292, 1402 U.S. 72 E., Athens: 88
• Canebrake Club, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens: 88
• China Dragon 98 Inc., 100 U.S. 31 # B, Athens: 88
• Ruby Tuesday No. 5010, 21366 Athens Limestone Lane, Athens: 90
• Golden Phoenix Inc., 516 U.S. 72 W., Athens: 90
• Zaxby's, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens: 91
• Bob's Quick Mart, 1805 Brownsferry Road, Athens: 92
• Suzanne's Bakery and Eatery, 1207 E. Forrest St. Suite F, Athens: 92
• Jack's No. 220, 307 U.S. 31 N., Athens: 92
• Super 8, 1325 U.S. 72 E., Athens: 93
• Washington Street Diner, 100-C E. Washington St., Athens: 93
• The Village Pizza of Athens Inc., 222 Market St. W., Athens: 94
• McDonald's, 103 U.S. 31 N., Athens: 95
• Captain D's/Trident Holdings, 102 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 95
• Piggly Wiggly No. 85, 25460 Highway 127, Elkmont: 95
• The Smokin' Box — Commissary — Seasonal, 26264 Pepper Road, Athens: 96
• Lyla's Little House, 4937 High St., Mooresville: 96
• Yesterdays Event Center, 15631 Brownsferry Road, Athens: 98
• Lyla's Flowers & Fine Food, 15 North St., Mooresville: 98
• Holiday Inn Express, 10074 Athens Limestone Blvd., Athens: 100
