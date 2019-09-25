Limestone County restaurant ratings from Sept. 16-20. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Best Mart, 25510 Nick Davis Road, Athens: 79
• Greenbrier Chevron Corp., 6725 Swancott Road, Madison: 81
• El Azteca Supermercado, 1316-A N. Jefferson St., Athens: 82
• Tanner Fuel City (S Rajasri Inc.), 20462 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Tanner: 83
• Saffron Indian Restaurant, 12090 County Line Road Suite J, Madison: 84
• Greenbrier Fuel City, 6681 Swancott Road, Madison: 84
• Bishops Pub & Grill, 12060 County Line Road Suite E, Madison: 85
• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Highway 20, Madison: 85
• Goodsprings Grocery, 33770 Alabama Highway 99, Anderson: 88
• Eagle's Diner, 113 E. Elm St., Athens: 89
• Sabor Latino Taqueria, 800 U.S. Highway 72 Suite E, Athens: 89
• Save-A-Lot No. 595/6195, 625 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 92
• Athens Middle School, 100 U.S. Highway 31 N., Athens: 93
• Krystal, 1412 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 94
• Mia's Café, 30694 U.S. Highway 72 N.W. Suite B, Madison: 94
• 2 Kool 4 Skool Learning Academy, 22175 Alabama Highway 99, Elkmont: 95
• Christo's Dari Delite, 25670 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester: 95
• Cup of Joe at Joe's World Famous Pizzeria, 25951 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Madison: 95
• Kim's Tender Care Learning Center, 22774 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 95
• Hometown Market Athens 2 (Bakery), 100 U.S. Highway 31 N., Athens: 95
• Kreme Delite, 401 W. Washington St., Athens: 95
• Marco's Pizza, 11156 County Line Road Suite I, Madison: 95
• Julian Newman Elementary, 517 Julian Newman Dr., Athens: 96
• Our House Daycare/Preschool, 16877 Linton Road, Athens: 97
• Athens High School, 655 U.S. Highway 31 N., Athens: 98
