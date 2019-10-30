Limestone County restaurant ratings from Oct. 21-25. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Mike's Food Mart, 1809 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 82
• Mildred's of Ardmore, 27926 Main St., Ardmore: 87
• Jiffy Foods Athens Inc., 1202 W. Market St., Athens: 89
• Geezburger, 13951 Shaw Road, Athens: 90
• Whitt's Barbecue No. 1, 1397 E. Elm St., Athens: 91
• Subway No. 32121, 15024 East Limestone Road # A, Harvest: 92
• Creekside Elementary School, 16049 Sanderson Road, Harvest: 93
• Arby's, 600 W. 13th St., Athens: 93
• Ardmore High School, 30285 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore: 93
• Cassie's Café, 26462 First St., Ardmore: 93
• Quality Inn/Harikrupa Investments LLC, 1488 Thrasher Blvd., Athens: 95
• Our Little Kitchen — Commissary, 18676 Wells Road, Athens: 97
• Johnson Elementary School, 21360 Highway 251, Athens: 98
