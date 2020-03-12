Limestone County restaurant ratings from March 1-7. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Salem Café, 28730 Highway 99 Suite C, Elkmont: 89
• Tab's Market No. 2, 27490 Capshaw Road, Athens: 90
• Tanner Chevron, 20531 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Athens: 90
• Piney Chapel Elementary School, 20835 Elkton Road, Athens: 91
• Logan's Roadhouse, 16132 Athens Limestone Road, Athens: 91
• Fiesta Mexicana, 600 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 91
• Uncle Bud's Mini Mart, 20024 Highway 127, Athens: 92
• El Azteca Restaurant/Taqueria, 1316-A N. Jefferson St., Athens: 92
• B & S Grocery, 21171 Elkton Road, Athens: 93
• First Baptist Weekday Early Education, 201 E. Hobbs St., Athens: 93
• Steak-Out, 1106 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 93
• 2 Kool 4 Skool Learning Academy, 22175 Alabama Highway 99, Elkmont: 94
• Dollar General No. 20067, 14735 Mooresville Road, Athens: 94
• Taco Bell No. 031808, 1625 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 95
• Papa John's, 916 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 95
• Dollar General No. 17686, 20150 Alabama Highway 127, Athens: 96
• Dollar General No. 20069, 27547 Copeland Road, Athens: 96
• Julian Newman Elementary, 517 Julian Newman Drive, Athens: 97
