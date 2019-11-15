Limestone County restaurant ratings from Nov. 4-8. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Jack's No. 248, 15412 Greenfield Drive, Athens: 84
• The Village Mart, 21651 Alabama Highway 99, Athens: 85
• Fiesta Mexicana, 600 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 85
• Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 11128 County Line Road, Madison: 86
• Papa John's, 916 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 86
• K & S Deli & Grocery, 21745 Alabama Highway 99, Elkmont: 87
• Tanner Chevron, 20531 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Athens: 88
• Salem Café, 28730 Highway 99 Suite C, Elkmont: 88
• Taco Bell No. 031808, 1625 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 89
• Ro's Grille, 300 E. Hobbs St., Athens: 90
• Clements Mini Mart, 7697 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 91
• Mac's Sports Bar & Steakhouse, 1733 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 91
• Tab's Market No. 2, 27490 Capshaw Road, Athens: 91
• Travel Inn, 1218 Kelli Drive, Athens: 93
• B & S Grocery, 21171 Elkton Road, Athens: 93
• The Crispy Biscuit, 1212 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 95
• Pho Can Tho, 616 U.S. Highway 31 S. Suite B, Athens: 96
• Whitt's Barbecue 1-A Inc., 525 S. Marion St., Athens: 96
• Dollar General No. 16375, 14565 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 96
• Sabor Latino Taqueria, 100 U.S. Highway 31 S. Suite M, Athens: 96
• Travel Inn — CB, 1218 Kelli Dr., Athens: 98
• PrimeTime Basketball Academy/Frost Bite, 27881 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester: 98
