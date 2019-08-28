Limestone County restaurant ratings from Aug. 19-23. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Burger King No. 4272, 1111 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 79
• Firehouse Subs, 935 Highway 72 Suite A, Athens: 90
• G's Country Grocery Store, 13413 Zehner Road, Athens: 90
• Lucy's Diner, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens: 92
• Pizza Hut No. 2933, 209 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 93
• Express 99, 18020 Highway 99, Athens: 94
• K-May Donuts, 1102-B U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 94
