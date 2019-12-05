Limestone County restaurant ratings from Nov. 25-29. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Goodland Pour House LLC, 12110 County Line Road, Madison: 79
• Mini Mart 2, 1201 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 86
• G's Country Grocery Store, 13413 Zehner Road, Athens: 90
• Midpointe Chevron, 24999 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 90
• McDonald's, 1529 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 92
• Midway Auto Auction Inc., 30234 U.S. Highway 72 W., Madison 93
• K - May Donuts, 1102 B — U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 94
