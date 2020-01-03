Limestone County restaurant ratings from Dec. 22-28. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Mike's Food Mart, 1809 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 77
• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Highway 20, Madison: 79
• Sleep Inn, 1115 Audubon Lane, Athens: 89
• Hometown Grocery Inc., 608 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 90
• Dubs Burgers, 402 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 93
• Taqueria El Cazador No. 5, 30030 U.S. Highway 72 W., Madison: 93
• Dollar General No. 7424, 12375 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 94
• Lucy's Diner, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens: 94
• Subway (Shell), 1515 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 94
• The Mark Motel, 210 U.S. Highway 31 N., Athens: 95
• Bridges Auction, 17020 E. Limestone Road, Athens: 97
• Fairfield Inn and Suites — CB, 21282 Athens Limestone Lane, Athens: 98
• Domino's — East Limestone, 14945 East Limestone Road, Harvest: 99
