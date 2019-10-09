Limestone County restaurant ratings from Sept. 30-Oct. 4. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Golden Phoenix Inc., 516 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 84
• Shoney's No. 1292, 1402 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 84
• Copeland Food Mart, 19230 East Limestone Road, Athens: 86
• Polaris - Corporate Dining Concepts, 7049 Greenbrier Parkway N.W., Madison: 89
• Lucia's Cocina Mexicana, 208 W. Market St., Athens: 90
• Burchel's KFC Inc., 205 Highway 72 W., Athens: 93
• Applebees, 1331 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 94
• The Sweetest Things Tea Room, 216 W. Market St., Athens: 95
• James Clemens High School, 11306 County Line Road, Madison: 98
• Lynn's Cakes, 23773 Wooley Springs Road, Athens: 99
