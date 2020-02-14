Limestone County restaurant ratings from Feb. 2-8. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Mini Mart 2, 1201 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 77
• Best Mart, 25510 Nick Davis Road, Athens: 89
• Lucia's Cocina Mexicana, 12090 Suite H County Line Road, Madison: 90
• Sakura Japanese Steak House, 12090 Suite P County Line Road, Madison: 90
• Camellia's, 18025 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens: 90
• Walmart No. 661 (Bakery), 1011 U.S. Highway72 E., Athens: 92
• Walmart No. 661 (Deli), 1011 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 92
• West End Outdoors Chevron, 17171 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 92
• Arby's, 600 W. 13th St., Athens: 92
• George's Country Store, 14959 New Cut Road, Athens: 94
• Subway No. 32121, 15024 E. Limestone Road, Harvest: 95
• Dominos, 119 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 96
• Limestone Drug, 200 W. Market St., Athens: 96
• Rocket Chevron, 23030 Alabama Highway 20, Tanner: 96
• Wendy's, 11300 County Line Road, Madison: 96
• Athens Square Coffeeshop, 121 S. Marion St., Athens: 98
• AFC Sushi at Publix No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison: 98
• Tanner Senior Center, 13589 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens: 98
• Athens Nutrition Center, 912 W. Pryor St., Athens: 98
• East Limestone Senior Center, 25820 Nick Davis Road, Athens: 98
• Wildwood Deli, 113 West Market St., Athens: 98
• Lawlers Barbecue No. 3, 1506 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.