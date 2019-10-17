Limestone County restaurant ratings from Oct. 7-11. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Smith's Seafood Co., 1102 Highway 72 E., Athens: 83
• Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 1802 Highway 72 E. Suite D, Athens: 86
• Sportsman's Park, 11155 Elk River Mills Road, Athens: 87
• S & Z Supermarket, 16231 Shaw Road, Athens: 87
• IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone Blvd., Athens: 88
• Best Mart, 25510 Nick Davis Road, Athens: 88
• Burger King No. 4272, 1111 S . Jefferson St., Athens: 89
• Dollar General No. 9140, 30664 Highway 72 W., Madison: 89
• Subway No. 33543, 5956 Highway 31 N., Tanner: 90
• Terranovas Italian Restaurant, 105 N. Jefferson St., Athens: 90
• Cracker Barrel Old Country Store No. 97, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens: 90
• Burrito Express, 220 French Farms Blvd. Suite B, Athens: 91
• Camellia's, 18025 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens: 91
• Hardees No. 1332, 1110 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 91
• Alabama CVS Pharmacy LLC No. 4815, 215 Highway 31 S., Athens: 91
• El Azteca Supermercado, 1316-A N. Jefferson St., Athens: 91
• Café 72, 8336 Highway 72 W., Athens: 92
• Dollar General No. 11261, 16521 Alabama Highway 251, Athens: 92
• Subway, 908 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 92
• Athens Limestone Hospital, 700 W. Market St., Athens: 92
• Belle Chevre Cheese Shop, 18849 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont: 92
• Kam's Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry St., Athens: 93
• Best Western — CB, 1329 Highway 72 E., Athens: 93
• Sweet Thymes, LLC, 407 N. Clinton St., Athens: 94
• Walmart No. 661 (Deli), 1011 Highway 72 E., Athens: 94
• Dollar General No. 10107, 19300 Alabama Highway 99, Athens: 94
• Dollar General No. 11238, 20174 Swanner Blvd., Tanner: 94
• Mapco Express No. 5212, 28890 Alabama Highway 99, Elkmont: 94
• Athens Bible School, 700 Highway 31 N., Athens: 95
• Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 550 Highway 72 W., Athens: 95
• Taco Bell No. 030271, 1112 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 95
• Dollar General No. 9671, 15024 East Limestone Road, Harvest: 95
• Heritage Food Mart, 25020 Thach Road, Elkmont: 95
• Food Fite at Athens State, 300 N. Beaty St., Athens: 96
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.