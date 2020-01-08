Limestone County restaurant ratings from Dec. 29-Jan. 4. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Mozza Pizza & Sports Bar, 202 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 87
• Applebees, 1331 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 87
• Krystal, 1412 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 88
• Sabor Latino Taqueria, 800 U.S. Highway 72 Suite E., Athens: 89
• Raceway No. 6712 (Lal Maharaja Inc.), 1523 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 90
• Holiday Inn — CB, 16074 Athens-Limestone Blvd., Athens: 91
• Apple Lane Farms Inc., 23027 U.S. Highway 20, Tanner: 92
• C & A Catering, 21817 Piney Chapel Road, Athens: 94
• Sonic Drive-In, 914 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 96
• TAB'S Market, 15690 E. Limestone Road, Athens: 96
