Limestone County restaurant ratings from July 22-26. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Tanner Fuel City (S Rajasri Inc.), 20462 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Tanner: 78
• Fuel City, 6681 Swancott Road, Madison: 78
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 22099 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 79
• Tanner Chevron, 20531 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Athens: 79
• Greenbrier Restaurant, 27028 Old Highway 20, Madison: 80
• Las Trojas Mex Restaurant, 22051 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 80
• Krystal, 1412 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 83
• Punta Cana Caribbean Restaurant - Commissary, 19230 East Limestone Road, Athens: 84
• James's Food Mart, 5980 U.S. Highway 31 N., Tanner: 85
• Fiesta Mexicana, 600 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 90
• McDonald's, 11178 County Line Road, Madison: 90
• The Crispy Biscuit, 1212 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 90
• Whitt's Barbecue 1-A Inc., 525 S. Marion St., Athens: 90
• Sabor Latino Taqueria, 100 U.S. Highway 31 S. Suite M, Athens: 93
• Ro's Grille, 300 E. Hobbs St., Athens: 93
• Mozza Pizza & Sports Bar, 202 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 95
• Washington Street Diner, 100-C East Washington St., Athens: 95
• Sweet Cone Alabama - Commissary @ Nayah LLC, 25411 Elkton Road, Elkmont: 96
• AFC Sushi @ Publix No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison: 97
• Domino's - East Limestone, 14945 East Limestone Road Unit A, Harvest: 98
