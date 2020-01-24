Limestone County restaurant ratings from Jan. 12-18. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Athens Middle School, 100 U.S. Highway 31 N., Athens: 85
• Eagle's Diner, 113 E. Elm St., Athens: 88
• Copeland Food Mart, 19230 E. Limestone Road, Athens: 89
• Punta Cana Caribbean Restaurant, 19230 E. Limestone Road, Athens: 89
• Gin House Bar-B-Que, 18060 Upper Ft. Hampton, Elkmont: 89
• Las Trojas Mex Restaurant, 22051 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 90
• Cracker Barrel Old Country Store No. 9, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens: 90
• 306 BBQ, 23101 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 91
• East Limestone High School, 15461 E. Limestone Road, Athens: 91
• Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 1802 U.S. Highway 72 E. Suite D, Athens: 91
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 22099 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 93
• Save-A-Lot No. 595/6195, 625 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 93
• Bethel Grocery, 27972 Bethel Road, Elkmont: 94
• Momma D's, 25501 Elkton Road, Elkmont: 94
• Creekside Elementary School, 16049 Sanderson Road, Harvest: 97
• Subway No. 33543, 5956 U.S. Highway 31 N., Tanner: 97
• Athens High School, 655 U.S. Highway 31 N., Athens: 98
• AFC Sushi at Publix No. 1203, 22031 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 98
