Limestone County restaurant ratings from Sept. 9-13. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 1802 U.S. Highway 72 E. Suite D, Athens: 69
• Las Morelenses, 30697 U.S. Highway 72, Madison: 86
• Taqueria El Cazador No. 5 at Limestone Flea Market, 30030 U.S. Highway 72 W., Madison: 87
• Taqueria Los Arrieros at Limestone Flea Market, 30030 U.S. Highway 72 W., Madison: 87
• Sonic Drive-In, 914 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 87
• Quik Mart No. 33, 26804 Main St., Ardmore: 88
• Samurai's Steakhouse, 702 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 89
• Little Caesars Pizza, 100-0 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 89
• Athens Exxon, 1510 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 89
• Mamma D's, 25501 Elkton Road, Elkmont: 89
• McDonald's, 26862 Main St., Ardmore: 90
• Raceway No. 6712 (Lal Maharaja Inc.), 1523 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 90
• Sonic Drive-in, 11396 County Line Road, Madison: 90
• The Red Caboose Café LLC, 25483 Railroad St., Elkmont: 90
• Sugar Creek Elementry School, 26595 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester: 91
• Deb's Diner, 28731 Alabama Highway 99 Suite C, Elkmont: 92
• TAB'S Market, 15690 East Limestone Road, Athens: 92
• Holiday Inn - CB, 16074 Athens Limestone Blvd., Athens: 93
• Mi Casa Restaurant, 1221-D- Kelli Drive Athens: 93
• Piney Chapel Elementary School, 20835 Elkton Road, Athens: 95
• Big Lots No. 1158, 603 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 95
• Publix Deli No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison: 95
• Athens Food Mart, 14035 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 95
• West Limestone High School, 10945 School House Road, Lester: 95
• Clements High School, 7730 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 96
• East Limestone High School, 15461 East Limestone Road, Athens: 96
• Loving Arms Child Development Center, 22685 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 96
• Publix Meat No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison: 96
• Cedar Hill Elementary School, 27905 Cedar Hill Road, Ardmore: 96
• Publix Bakery No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison: 97
• Publix Seafood No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison: 97
• Walmart No. 661 (Retail/Meat), 1011 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 97
• Subway No. 29408, 100 U.S. Highway. 31 S. Suite N, Athens: 97
• The Hummus People, 305 W. Lee St., Athens: 97
• AFC Sushi at Publix No. 1203, 22031 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 98
• Publix Produce No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison: 98
