Limestone County restaurant ratings from Dec. 15-21. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• Bomar Inn Motel, 1101 U.S. Highway 31 S., Athens: 83
• Marco's Pizza, 11156 County Line Road, Madison: 88
• Elk River Wilderness Challenge, 29495 Copperhead Lane, Elkmont: 89
• Brentwood Chevron Inc., 25977 Huntsville Brownsferry Road, Madison: 90
• Mia's Café, 30694 U.S. Highway 72 N.W., Madison: 90
• Kona Ice of Decatur/Athens - Commi 1207 E. Forrest St. Suite F, Athens: 90
• The Thirsty Tiki @ Limestone Flea Market, 30030 U.S. Highway 72, Madison: 90
• Bishops Pub & Grill, 12060 County Line Road, Madison: 93
• Express 99, 18020 Highway 99, Athens: 93
• Best Western — Hotel, 1329 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 94
• Fairfield Inn and Suites, 21282 Athens Limestone Road, Athens: 96
• Cinemagic Theatre, 1702 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 96
• Publix Meat No. 1185, 12070 County Line Road, Madison: 97
• Grounded Coffee, 12120 Suite C County Line Road, Madison: 98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.