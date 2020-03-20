Limestone County restaurant ratings from March 8-14. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Limestone County Health Department.
• G's Country Grocery Store, 13413 Zehner Road, Athens: 80
• Ruby Tuesday No. 5010, 21366 Athens-Limestone Blvd., Athens: 85
• Jack's No. 220, 307 U.S. Highway 31 N., Athens: 85
• China Dragon 98 Inc., 100 U.S. Highway 31 # B, Athens: 86
• Whitt's Barbecue, 29901 Jones Ave., Ardmore: 86
• Midpointe Chevron, 24999 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 88
• Shoney's No. 1292, 1402 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 89
• Burger King No. 13277, 1600 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 91
• Golden Phoenix Inc., 516 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 91
• Zaxby's, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens: 93
• Kreme Delite, 401 W. Washington St., Athens: 94
• Canebrake Club LLC, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens: 94
• Kim's Tiger Mart, 30314 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore: 94
• Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 550 U.S. Highway 72 W., Athens: 94
• Starbucks Coffee Company No. 10248, 1286 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 94
• Suzanne's Bakery and Eatery, 1207 E. Forrest St., Athens: 95
• Cup of Joe @ Joe's World Famous, 25951 Huntsville Brownsfery Road, Madison:95
• K - May Donuts, 1102 B - U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 95
• El Pollo Maniaco, 11980 U.S. Highway 31 S., Tanner: 95
• McDonald's, 1529 U.S. Highway 72 E., Athens: 95
• Cup of Joe @ Joe's World Famous, 25951 Huntsville Brownsfery Road, Madison: 96
• Taco Bell No. 030271, 1112 S. Jefferson St., Athens: 97
• The Sweetest Things Tea Room, 216 W. Market St., Athens: 97
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Bakery), 22031 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 98
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Produce), 22031 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 98
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Deli), 22031 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 99
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Meat), 22031 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 99
• Sander's Street Station - HH-ALH, 700 W. Market St., Athens: 100
• Publix Alabama LLC No. 1203 (Seafood), 22031 U.S. Highway 72, Athens: 100
