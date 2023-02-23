On a recent visit to a Chinese restaurant, I noticed chow mein on the menu. It’s a traditional Chinese dish that sometimes takes a back seat to lo mein. Both are noodle dishes. Chow mein noodles are crisp and served with a light sauce. Lo mein noodles are soft and part of a rich sauce. This is a quick and easy version of chow mein that you can make at home in about 15 minutes.
editor's pick
Make this pork chow mein at home in about 15 minutes
- Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 'I'm back': Logano revels in new-look hair
- Despite growth all around, Shaw Farms continues a family tradition
- Musical Miracle: After being told she would never sing again, Decatur woman performs at Grammys
- Downtown alley could be converted to entertainment area
- Council to consider funding historic Horton home move on Monday
- J.C. Jones heads family-run farm in Hartselle
- Family tradition: Barber brothers' farm grows from backyard garden to 100 acres of hay
- Council approves funding to move Judge Horton home to Decatur
- Brookhaven's idiosyncracies recalled as demolition begins
- Agriculture strong in the Valley, but farmers face challenges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Jackson: Mayor cut him out of property discussions (3)
- Editorial: Is the State of the Union speech really necessary? (2)
- Nearly $1 million in state budget for rocket repair (2)
- Three arrests made at Austin Junior; student had loaded gun (2)
- Darry Daws (1)
- Have you shopped at Decatur Mall in the last year? (1)
- Basketball: High schools move into area tournaments this week (1)
- Agriculture strong in the Valley, but farmers face challenges (1)
- POINT/COUNTERPOINT: How do we define the Ukraine-Russia war at it's one-year anniversary? (1)
- Renasant Bank 'Gateway' expected to open in late March (1)
- The 'party of ideas' has run out (1)
- Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says (1)
- If you’re tough on crime, you better celebrate Missouri setting Lamar Johnson free (1)
- Widening of Old Moulton Road intersection proposed (1)
- Survey: 31% of underemployed cite transportation issues as barrier (1)
- Reed Blankenship goes from West Limestone to the Super Bowl (1)
- Around the region (1)
- Sheriffs feeling pinch of lost pistol permit revenue (1)
- Council to consider funding historic Horton home move on Monday (1)
- Brother joins brother in jail after second arrest in Hartselle stabbing death (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.