A dish called Scampi Cakes earned a Morgan County team the top spot at the regional Wild Game Cook-Off on Tuesday at Ingalls Harbor. The win also secured Journey Proud, consisting of Jody Witt, Stacy Alexander, Ryan Walker and Allen McCall a spot in the state finals next year.
Other winners were:
Fish: Scampi Cakes from Journey Proud, first; chili salmon from Rib Ticklers (Murrell Frazier, Debbie Frazier, Charlie Howse and Patty Boldin), second; Asian smoked ahi tuna from Bank Street Smokers (Philip Bryant, Matt Bryant, Sherry Bryant and Ashley Bryant), third.
Fowl: Quail in a coffin from Hardcore Cookers (Matt Roberts, Van Glasscock and Haley Roberts), first; bacon wrapped quail breast from Bank Street Smokers, second; quail stuffed pepper from Hooks and Horns (Chris Alexander, Zany Alexander, Jane Alexander, Ray Alexander, Jacob Alexander and Tommy Johnson), third.
Game: Porky pig burnt ends from Rib Ticklers, first; southern fried rattlesnake from Journey Proud, second; whitetail wonton from Hardcore Cookers, third.
Potluck: Buck in eggs from Hog Heaven’s Jody Wynn, first; southwestern boar and venison gumbo by Wilderness Maniacs’ Steve Bryant, second; deer chili from Just Grillin’ It’s Wes Mitchell and Brad Pevahouse, third.
Youth: Aloha Hawaiian turkey from Jr. Rib Ticklers (Ari Frazier, Coral Frazier and Monroe Howse), first.
