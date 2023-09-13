Morgan County Restaurant Ratings sirvell Sep 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan County restaurant ratings, Sept. 4-9. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.• Jack's Family Restaurants No. 234, 1225 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 85• Mapco No. 7540, 2400 Beltline Road, Decatur: 85• 14th St. Food Mart/OM22 LLC, 17 14th St. S.W., Decatur: 86• LeCroy's Restaurant, 848 Apple Grove Road, Union Grove: 87• Longhorn Steakhouse No. 5370, 1213 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 89• Captain D's 3295, 1236 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 90• El Paisa Jr. — Mobile Unit, 1707 Central Parkway, Decatur: 93• Hometown Market No. 34 — Dell, 412 Sparkman St. N.W., Hartselle: 94• Hometown Market No. 34 — Meat Market, 412 Sparkman St. N.W., Hartselle: 94• The Witt House, 1167 S. Bethel Road, Pricevllle: 94• Minnie Lees Catfish & Soul Food Diner, 2618 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 94• Decatur Elks Lodge DR, 2625 Centron Drive S.W., Decatur: 96• Nana's, 7051 Highway 36 E., Lacey's Spring: 96• Chevron Quick Stop — Mitul USA Inc., 2018 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 97• Pleasant Haven Daycare, 1612 Moulton St. N.W., Decatur: 97• SaMi's Place/ Sami's LLC, 1228 Beltline Road, Decatur: 97• River City Eagles F. O. E. No. 4185, 602 14th St. S.E., Decatur: 98• Decatur Elks Lodge/Lounge, 2625 Centron Drive S.W., Decatur: 98• Domino's 5891/Daks Inc., 2934 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 98• Somerville Baptist Preschool, 41 Main St., Somerville: 99• JW Steakhouse — Ingalls-Witt LLC, 802 A Wilson St. N.W., Decatur: 100• Christine's German Bake Shop, 1493 Apple Grove Road, Somerville: 100 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 