Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Feb. 10-15. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Rock N Roll Sushi, 1115 Beltline Road S.E., Decatur: 83
• STOP AND SAVE-I PRAMUKHSWA, 1024 Somerville Road S.E., Decatur: 85
• OH! Bryan's Family Steak House, 727 Main St. W., Hartselle: 86
• Taqueria Guerrero, 587 U.S. Highway 31 Suite G, Hartselle: 86
• Gyro Uno, 324 Second Ave. S.E., Decatur: 87
• Hibachi Express, 1720 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 87
• Camino Real, 2504 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 87
• H & W Convenience Store LLC, 1202 W. Moulton St., Decatur: 88
• Big Al's Grocery / Alabama Ventures, 1339 Old Highway 24, Trinity: 89
• Hometown Market — Deli, 412 Sparkman St. N.W., Hartselle: 90
• New China / C&L Resturant Inc., 1668 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 90
• Wally World 4, 907 Woodall Road, Decatur: 90
• Texaco — Jay Om Inc., 1829 Somerville Road S.E., Decatur: 90
• Hometown Market — Meat Market, 412 Sparkman St. N.W., Hartselle: 91
• Sonic Drive In — SDI Decatur, AL LLC, 2209 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 91
• Texaco — Beltline I BT Group Inc., 2401-B Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 91
• El Rey de Oros Night Club LLC, 3709 U.S. Highway 31, Decatur: 91
• J-Mart I Basher A Inc., 607 19th Ave. S.E., Decatur: 92
• Ay Chihuahua, 620 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 93
• Nash BBQ No. 3, 1203 Courtyard Circle # 2, Decatur: 93
• BP Highway 31, 2901 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 94
• Decatur Morgan Hospital-Parkway C, 1874 Beltline Road, Decatur: 94
• Subway 3961, 2210 Danville Road, Decatur: 94
• Kids Kastle Learning Center / DNR, 112 Corsbie St. S.W., Hartselle: 94
• 6th Avenue Mini Mart / SS Solutions, 106 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 94
• Shell Highway 31 — Magam Reddy Inc., 100 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 94
• Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q, 2520 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 95
• Fuel City / Papa Green Inc., 3531 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 95
• Meals On Wheels & More, 1510 Fourth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 95
• Donut Express, 1114 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 96
• Big A / Jay Maa Kali Inc., 5520 U.S. Highway 31 S., Hartselle: 97
• Westside Coffee & Cafe, 2699 B Sandlin Road S.W., Decatur: 98
• Firehouse Subs, 2812 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 98
• Fuel Zone / Frontier Inc., 101 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 98
• Nettie Bells, 141 Broad St., Somerville: 98
• Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza, 709 U.S. Highway 31, Hartselle: 98
• Christine's German Bake Shop, 1493 Apple Grove Road, Somerville: 99
• Somerville Baptist Preschool, 41 Main St., Somerville: 100
