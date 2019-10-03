Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Sept. 23-28. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• AMB Convenience Store Convenience Store LLC, 1010 19th Ave. S.W., Decatur: 83
• Captain D's 3295, 1236 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 85
• McDonald's, 1208 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 86
• Bank Street Grill I Scott's Grill LLC, 719 Bank St., Decatur: 87
• Curry's on Johnston Street, 115 Johnston St. S.E., Decatur: 87
• Fuel City I Papa Green Inc., 3531 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 88
• Zaragoza's Supermarket LLC — Retail, 1920 Central Parkway, Decatur: 88
• Subway I Pilot Travel Center No. 441, 3240 Point Mallard Parkway, Priceville: 90
• Java Jaay Cafe, 1713 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 90
• Taqueria Acapulco, 2109 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 90
• Burger King 4885, 2057 Beltline Road, Decatur: 91
• Fuel Zone I Frontier Inc., 101 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 91
• Jack's Foodland, 5564 Highway 55 E., Eva: 91
• La Guerrerense — Retail, 1530 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 91
• Fulin's Asian Cuisine at Decatur LLC, 2934 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 91
• Riverside Mini Mart Inc., 1602 Grant St. S.E., Decatur: 92
• Decatur Elks Lodge, DR, 2625 Centron Drive S.W., Decatur: 92
• Adams Corner, 5289 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 93
• Taco Bell — Priceville, 2928 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 93
• Buds — Sai Aki Inc., 1002 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 93
• Chevron Westmeade, 2021 Westmeade St., Decatur: 93
• Hampton Inn — FS, 2041 Beltline Road, Decatur: 93
• La Guerrerense, 1530 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 93
• Scruggs BBQ, 1315 Highway 20, Decatur: 93
• Tucker's Corner, 3854 Highway 67, Somerville: 94
• Burger King 12278 — Priceville, 3215 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 94
• Arby's No. 7140, 2714 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 94
• Red Roof Inn — CB, 1800 Dixie Lane, Hartselle: 94
• Tucker's Grocery, 1854 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 95
• Eva Jr. High School, 20 School Road, Eva: 95
• Hardee's No. 1400, 1708 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 95
• Wally World Mini Mart 1, 2604 Spring Ave., Decatur: 95
• Days Inn, CB, 63 Marco Drive, Priceville: 95
• Shell Food Mart, 206 Austinville Road, Decatur: 95
• Simply Delicious Cafe Bakery, 2215 H Danville Road S., Decatur: 96
• Steak-Out (Jemison, Inc.), 1823 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 96
• Joyce & Steve's Country Store, 3803 Union Hill Road, Lacey's Spring: 96
• Bank Street Grill I Scott's Grill LLC, 719 Bank St., Decatur: 97
• Josie's — Decatur Brewing Co LLC, 109 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur: 97
• Comfort Inn, CB, 3239 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 97
• Decatur Elks Lodge, Lounge, 2625 Centron Drive S.W., Decatur: 97
• Econo Lodge — CB, 1317 Highway 67 E., Decatur: 97
• Little Caesar's Pizza, 1415 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 98
• El Trigal, 116 14th St. S.W. Unit B, Decatur: 98
• Turner-Surles Community Resource, 702 Sycamore St. N.W., Decatur: 98
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1077, 784 Culver Road, Falkville: 98
• Austin Middle School, 2715 Danville Road, Decatur: 99
• Home 2 Suites Decatur Hotels 1, LLC, 807 Island Way N.W., Decatur: 99
• Taco Bell 29156, 1807 Beltline Road, Decatur: 99
• Lawlers Barbecue No. 12, 725 Beltline Road Suite 1, Decatur: 100
• Bank Street Green/Ellis B. Chenault, 508 Bank St. N.E., Decatur: 100
• Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co. Taproom, 105 First Ave. N.E., Decatur: 100
