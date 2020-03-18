Morgan County restaurant ratings, from March 9-14. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Taqueria El Paisa, 1701 Central Parkway, Decatur: 86
• Libby's Catfish, 1401 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 87
• Minnie Lee's Diner, 2057 Gordon Terry Parkway, Decatur: 87
• Quail Creek Conference Center, 233 Quail Creek Drive, Hartselle: 87
• Shell Food Mart, 206 Austinville Road, Decatur: 87
• Bethel Baptist Day Care, 1301 Bethel Road N.E., Hartselle: 88
• VFW Post 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E., Decatur: 88
• Little Caesar's Pizza, 1415 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 89
• Union Hill Nutrition Center, 11 Union Hill Loop, Union Grove: 90
• Penn's Hamburgers, 214 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 90
• Wagon Wheel Restaurant, 4471 Highway 55, Eva: 90
• Adams Corner, 5289 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 91
• Clairday Gallery 36, 26 Union Hill Road, Somerville: 91
• Bank Street Grill / Scott's Grill LLC, 719 Bank St., Decatur: 91
• Chili's Grill & Bar No. 1608, 1003 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 93
• El Portal Mexican Restaurant / Rosa, 1901 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 93
• Hardee's No. 1438 — Priceville, 3241 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 93
• Riverside Mini Mart Inc., 1602 Grant St. S.E., Decatur: 93
• Rock N Roll Sushi, 1115 Beltline Road S.E., Decatur: 94
• Steakdown Street / Fire and Knives, 107 Second Ave. N.E. Suite A, Decatur: 95
• Kid's Central lnc., 410 11th St. S.E., Decatur: 96
• Bank Street Green / Ellis B Chenault, 508 Bank St. N.E., Decatur: 96
• Tucker's Corner, 3854 Highway 67, Somerville: 97
• Foodland Priceville — Deli, 470 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 97
• Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur: 97
• Pleasant Haven Daycare, 1612 Moulton St. N.W., Decatur: 98
• Walgreens No. 10966, 201 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 98
• Turner-Surles Community Resource, 702 Sycamore St. N.W., Decatur: 99
• Little Rascals Daycare Center, 248 Nelson Hollow Road, Somerville: 100
