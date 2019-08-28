Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Aug. 19-24. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Red Lobster No. 0679, 2027 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 84
• Hometown Market of Morgan County Inc., 1820 Sixth Ave. S.E. Unit R, Decatur: 87
• Chick-Fil-A Inc. No. 4084, 2502 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 87
• La Casa Del Rey, 1214 Moulton St. W., Decatur: 88
• McDonald's Point Mallard Parkway, 3342 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 88
• Golden Corral of Decatur/Yellow Fins VI LLC, 921 Wimberly Drive S.W., Decatur: 89
• Gregg's Grocery, 1539 Highway 157, Danville: 89
• JJ's Convenience Store Inc., 1951 County Road 55, Falkville: 90
• Texaco - Beltline/BT Group Inc., 2401-B Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 90
• World 3, 2354 Danville Road, Decatur: 90
• Falkville High School, 43 Clark Drive, Falkville: 92
• McDonald's, 3010 Alabama Highway 20 N.W., Decatur: 92
• Jack's Foodland Inc. - Deli, 5564 Highway 55, Eva: 93
• Childer's Corner, 190 Lawrence Cove Road, Eva: 94
• Zaxby's, 351 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 94
• Kangaroo Express No. 2723670/Circle K, 2317 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 94
• Chestnut Grove Elementary, 3205 Cedarhurst Drive S.W., Decatur: 95
• Priceville Jr. High School, 317 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 95
• Barkley Bridge Elementary, 2333 Barkley Bridge Road, Hartselle: 95
• Sparkman Elementary School, 72 Plainview, Hartselle: 95
• Wagon Wheel Restaurant, 4471 Highway 55 E., Eva: 95
• Cornerstone Christian School, 3211 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 96
• Raceway 6710/Mahabali Inc., 157 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 97
• Witt, LLC dba JW Steakhouse - Ingalls, 802 A Wilson St. N.W., Decatur: 97
• West Mart, 1001 Main St. W., Hartselle: 98
• Minitman 58, 172 Highway 67 S., Priceville: 100
• Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, 3802 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 100
