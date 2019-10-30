Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Oct. 21-26. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• La Monarca Inc., 2528 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 84
• Marathon Fast Food, 2508 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 87
• Taqueria Guerrero, 587 U.S. Highway 31 Suite G, Hartselle: 89
• OH! Bryan's Family Steak House, 727 Main St. W., Hartselle: 89
• Chick-Fil-A, 1809 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 92
• La Monarca Supermarket Inc., 2528 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 94
• What's Popp'n LLC, 307 Main St., Hartselle: 97
• AMC Decatur 12, 1801 Beltline Road, Decatur: 98
