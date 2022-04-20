Morgan County restaurant ratings, from April 11-16. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Dalinda Peek Willis
- George H. Godwin Jr.
- City sold fire station at $81,500 above appraised amount
- Morgan commission places regulations on RV parks
- Jerry 'Bruce' Young
- Thousands descend on downtown Decatur for first 3rd Friday of year
- Divided Decatur council approves beautification crew
- Black Bears turn to an alum
- I-565 widening aims to end bottleneck, ease commutes
- Decatur schedules interviews with 3 police chief candidates for April 25
Images
Videos
Commented
- New firetruck included in proposed $6.6M midyear Decatur budget increases (4)
- Council spends on projects not itemized in budget under 'practical-use' philosophy (4)
- Editorial: City Council should prioritize spending (3)
- I-565 widening aims to end bottleneck, ease commutes (3)
- Council approves old fire house sale without appraisal amount (2)
- Decatur forum: Residential growth the top priority (2)
- Inspection puts Ice Complex in jeopardy again (2)
- Proposed site for new Carrie Matthews Rec Center in limbo (2)
- Bloomberg Opinion: Extending the student-loan repayment pause is a mistake (1)
- Sgt. Christopher Dillard (1)
- Suddenly, Twitter's biggest stakeholder is Tesla's Elon Musk (1)
- Charles 'Randy' Busby (1)
- Council to vote Monday on plan for high-end apartment complex (1)
- Hartselle man leaving Friday for Europe to join Ukrainian Foreign Legion (1)
- Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice (1)
- Mayor, councilman clash as ballfield price approved (1)
- Councilmen working on 3, possibly 4, new parks (1)
- More than 1,000 new homes being built or planned for city (1)
- ICE to stop using Alabama jail, limit use of 3 others (1)
- Divided Decatur council approves beautification crew (1)
- Southbound US 31 slow in Decatur, Hartselle (1)
- Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits (1)
- 3 charged with trafficking meth, cocaine (1)
- COVID restrictions don't apply equally (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Qualified immunity places some above the law (1)
- Elon Musk and free speech (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Russell Reeder (1)
- George H. Godwin Jr. (1)
- Thrift Store Dreams: Housed in a church, shop to provide jobs for individuals with special needs (1)
- Local candidates get most support for police chief interviews (1)
- Villarreal apartments overcome residents' opposition because of potential for city growth (1)
- Athens police looking for drug suspect who fled traffic stop (1)
- Cal Thomas: A second 'Contract with America' (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.