Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Feb. 24-29. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Zaragoza's Supermarket LLC — Retail, 1920 Central Parkway, Decatur: 83
• Marathon — Om Shanti Om LLC, 593 Rockvale Road, Lacey's Spring: 88
• Dollar General No. 10017, 2400 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 88
• Eva Country Store LLC, 4084 Eva Road, Eva: 90
• Pizza Roma LLC, 6 West St., Somerville: 90
• Graves Grocery, 10034 Highway 36 E., Lacey's Spring: 90
• New SoGo Chinese Restaurant Inc., 1091 U.S. Highway 31 N.W. Suite D, Hartselle: 90
• Dollar General No.1685, 241 U.S. Highway 31 S.W. Suite D, Hartselle: 91
• Pizza Hut 2932 — Plum Tree, 926 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 91
• Eva Jr. High School, 20 School Road, Eva: 92
• Camino Real, 2504 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 93
• Walmart No. 2488 — Fuel Station, 1201 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 93
• Kangaroo Express No. 2723670, 2317 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 93
• Dollar General No. 1001 — Plum Tree Pl, 1000 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 94
• Mapco NTI, 3227 Point Mallard Parkway, Priceville: 94
• Chicken Salad Chick, 1821 Beltline Road Suite C, Decatur: 95
• Dollar General No. 10916, 1334 Old Highway 24, Trinity: 95
• Food-4-Less, 4110 U.S. Highway231 Suite A, Lacey's Spring: 96
• Dairy Queen Priceville/I Shri Shakti I, 3219 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 97
• Papa Jack's, 569 U.S. Highway 231, Lacey's Spring: 97
• American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 98
• Country Paradise, 553 Old Six Mile Road, Somerville: 99
• Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 1241 Point Mallard Parkway S., Decatur: 100
