Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Sept. 9-14. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Rock N Roll Sushi, 1115 Beltline Road S.E. Suite 100, Decatur: 78
• Chevron 21/T One Corporation, 904 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 81
• Asian Buffet, 241 U.S. Highway 31 S.W. # 55, Hartselle: 83
• Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q, 1715 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 84
• Marathon, 610 Nanceford Road S.W., Hartselle: 86
• Ninja Japanese Sushi and Steak House, 1241 Point Mallard Parkway # 115, Decatur: 87
• Jack's Family Restaurants No. 197, 3041 Highway 20, Decatur: 87
• The Corner Store, 1101 W. Moulton St., Decatur: 88
• Tienda Hispana No. 3, 19 14th St. S.W., Decatur: 88
• Burningtree Golf Club Acquisition Comp. DR, 2521 Burningtree Drive, Decatur: 88
• Longhorn Steakhouse No. 5370, 1213 Point Mallard Parkway S.E., Decatur: 89
• Twist Grill & Bar - Decatur Hotel Co., 1101 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 89
• Whitt's Barbecue 3, 2532 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 89
• AFC Sushi at Kroger No. 854, 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur: 90
• Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 404 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 90
• Kroger Store 854 - Meat Market, 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur: 91
• Woodmeade Elementary, 1400 19th Ave. S.W., Decatur: 91
• Appletree Academy III, 2036 Modaus Road S.W. Bldg. B, Decatur: 91
• Burningtree Golf Club Acquisition Comp Grill, 2521 Burningtree Drive, Decatur: 91
• Pierce Jet Pep, 1801 Main St. E., Hartselle: 92
• Courtyard by Marriott, FS, 1209 Courtyard Circle, Decatur: 93
• Decatur Middle School, 1011 Prospect Drive, Decatur: 93
• Hardee's No. 5913, 810 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 93
• City Café - Decatur City Café Inc., 101 First Ave. S.E., Decatur: 93
• Mellow Mushroom/Baker's Dough Inc., 202 E. Moulton St. Suite A, Decatur: 93
• Champion Food-Valu/Parker's Food Value LLC, 1209-D Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 94
• Arby's Restaurant, 709 U.S. Highway 31 Suite A, Hartselle: 94
• Chuck E. Cheese No. 701, 1801 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 94
• Walmart No. 1124 Deli, 1201 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 94
• Clairday Gallery 36, 26 Union Hill Road, Somerville: 95
• Decatur Morgan Hospital-Parkway Campus, 1874 Beltline Road, Decatur: 95
• Love's Travel Stop No. 381, 64 East Pike Road, Falkville: 95
• Kroger Store 894 - Bakery-Deli, 241 U.S. Highway 31 S. Suite 60, Hartselle: 96
• Westside Coffee & Café, 2699 B Sandlin Road S.W. Suite 5, Decatur: 96
• Big Al's Grocery/Alabama Ventures Group LLC, 1339 Old Highway 24, Trinity: 96
• Lucky's Supermarket No. 20, 115 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 96
• Five Star Food Service Inc - GE, 2328 Point Mallard Drive S.E., Decatur: 96
• Willie Burgers, 205 W. Main St., Hartselle: 96
• Dunkin Donuts/10 Decatur LLC, 1024 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 96
• Gurley's Soggy Bottom Barn, 45 Peck Hollow Road, Somerville: 97
• Austinville Elementary, 2320 Clara Ave. S.W., Decatur: 97
• Banks-Caddell Elementary, 211 Gordon Drive, Decatur: 97
• Kids Kastle Learning Center/DNR 112 Corsbie St. S.W., Hartselle: 97
• Kids World/D & T LLC, 701 Rhodes St. N.W., Hartselle: 97
• Walmart No. 1124 Bakery, 1201 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 97
• Walmart No. 1124 Produce & Fruit, 1201 Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 97
• Dollar General No. 9162, 2006 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 98
• Subway 37260/Achal Inc., 2800 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 98
• Subway 3961, 2210 Danville Road, Decatur: 98
• Burningtree Golf Club, Acquisition Inc.-Lounge, 2521 Burningtree Drive, Decatur: 98
• Walmart No. 1124 Meat, 1201 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 98
• Benjamin Davis Elememtary School, 417 Monroe Drive N.W., Decatur: 99
• Kroger Store 854 - Seafood, 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur: 99
• Julian Harris Elementary, 1922 McAuliffe Drive S.W., Decatur: 99
• Leon Sheffield Magnet, 801 Wilson St. N.W., Decatur: 99
• Frances Nungester Elementary, 726 Tammy St. S.W., Decatur: 99
