Morgan County restaurant ratings, from July 29-Aug. 2. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• McDonald's, 1208 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 76
• Taqueria Acapulco, 2109 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 81
• Papa John's Pizza, 679 1529 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 84
• Danville Park Shell, 2004 Danville Park Drive S.W., Decatur: 87
• Hometown Market-Deli, 412 Sparkman St. N.W., Hartselle: 87
• Libby's Catfish, 1401 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 88
• Minnie Lee's Diner, 2057 Gordon Terry Parkway, Decatur: 88
• Tungo LLC dba River Bridge Shell, 915 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 88
• Abdul's Inc. (Shell), 1814 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 89
• Canton House of Decatur LLC, 609 14th St. S.E., Decatur: 91
• Rosa Salazar Inc dba El Portal Mexican Restaurant, 1901 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 91
• Chevron Falkville/Namo Sai Inc., 380 Buster Road, Falkville: 92
• Pizza Roma LLC, 6 West St., Somerville: 94
• Chevron Danville, 1029 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 94
• JMBL Inc. dba Foodland No. 814 Meat Market, 1652 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 95
• Pleasant Haven Daycare 1612 Moulton St. N.W. Unit 2, Decatur: 95
• Hometown Market-Meat Market, 412 Sparkman St. N.W., Hartselle: 95
• Tucker's No. 3 2466 N. Bethel Road, Somerville: 95
• Cedar Cove Grocery, 552 E. Thompson Road, Hartselle: 95
• JMBL Inc. dba Foodland No. 814 Bakery-Deli, 1652 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 96
• Carl's Deli, 3197 Highway 67 S., Somerville: 96
• Marco's Pizza, 1091 U.S. Highway 31 N.W. Suite C, Hartselle: 96
• Tio Juan Mexican Grill, 1318 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 97
• Sweet Sensations, 899 U.S. Highway 31, Hartselle: 98
• Marco's Pizza, 2699 Sandlin Road S.W. Suite A1, Decatur: 99
• Take A Break Snack Bar, 302 Lee St. N.E., Decatur: 99
