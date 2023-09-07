Morgan County Restaurant Ratings sirvell Sep 7, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan County restaurant ratings, Aug. 28-Sept. 2. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.• Minnie Lees Catfish & Soul Food Diner, 2618 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur: 72• Quick Serve, 3723 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 78• EL Quetzal Buena Vista, 1504 Central Parkway S.W., Decatur: 86• McDonalds, 3010 Highway 20 N.W., Decatur: 86• River Bridge Shell, 915 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 87• Raceway No. 6891, 2331 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 87• Camino Real, 2504 Sixth Ave., Decatur: 90• Ay Chihuahua, 620 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 91• Java Jaay Cafe, 1713 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 91• Shell/Danville Park, 2004 Danville Park Drive, Decatur: 91• Zaxby's, 2830 Spring Ave. S.W., Decatur: 92• Hard Hat Cafe, 1310 Church St. N.E., Decatur: 92• Buffalo Luke's/DACA Enterprises, 725 Beltline Road S.W. Suite F, Decatur: 93• Stop and Shop/Jay Vasudev Inc., 3227 Danville Road S.W., Decatur: 93• Quail Creek Conference Center, 233 Quail Creek Drive, Hartselle: 93• Crossroads Grocery Convenience Store, 1205 Central Parkway, Decatur: 93• Smokey C's BBQ & Wings Inc., 3075 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 93• Marco's Pizza, 1091 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 94• Captain D's No. 3781, 695 U.S. Highway 31 N.W., Hartselle: 94• Chili's Grill & Bar No. 1608, 1003 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 94• Turner-Surles Community Resource, 702 Sycamore St. N.W., Decatur: 94• Tacos El Palomino, 1410 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 94• Chevron Westmeade, 2021 Westmeade St., Decatur: 95• Arby's 8110, 709 U.S. Highway 31 Suite A, Hartselle: 95• Kroger Store 854 — Bakery-Dell, 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur: 95• Kroger Store 854 — Meat Market, 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur: 97• Zaxby's, 410 Grant St. S.E., Decatur: 97• Kroger Store 854 — Seafood, 1101 Beltline Road, Decatur: 98• Appletree Academy II, 9 Meadow Lane, Decatur: 98• Dollar Tree No. 2291, 1644 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 98• Lawlers No. 12 — LSFIII LLC, 725 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 99• Piper & Leal Samovar Gardens LLC, 997 U.S. Highway 231, Lacey's Spring: 99• Terri's Little Ones Daycare Center, 1032 B Fourth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 99• Da Big Italian Commissary, 233 Quail Creek Drive, Hartselle: 100• Sippin Sunshine Mobile Unit Commissary, 2211 C U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 100• Icy Does It 2 (dba Icy Does It), 470 Alabama Highway 67, Priceville: 100• Icy Does It Mobile Unit, 470 Alabama Highway 67, Decatur: 100 View today's Print Replica 