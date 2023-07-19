Morgan County Restaurant Ratings sirvell Jul 19, 2023 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan County restaurant ratings, July 10-15. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.• Waffle House No. 908, 3305 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 88• Waffle House No. 2102, 2015 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 89• Daylight Donuts, 459 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 90• OH! Bryan's Family Steak House, 727 Main St. W., Hartselle: 90• McDonald's, 1208 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 91• Bojangle's Restaurant, 2324 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 91• Libby's Catfish, 1401 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 92• Sprint Mart #No. 2058, 172 Highway 67 S., Priceville: 92• VFW Post 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E., Decatur: 92• JW Steakhouse, 45 Marco Drive, Priceville: 92• Loving Hands Learning Center, 204 Commerce Circle S.W., Decatur: 93• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1109 Beltline Road S.E., Decatur: 93• Scruggs BBQ, 1315 Highway 20, Decatur: 94• Subway 21012, 2512 C Highway 20 W., Decatur: 94• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2208 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 94• Love & Joy Learning Center, 1913 Old Moulton Road, Decatur: 94• Hardee's No. 5913, 810 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 96• Apple Grove Auction LLC, 6280 Apple Grove Road, Joppa: 96• Mr. Quick, 4696 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Falkville: 96• Morgan Price Candy Company LLC, 1735 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 98• Oliwia's Hawaiian Shave Ice, 115 Railroad St., Hartselle: 99• El Carrizal, 2110 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 99• Camellia Coffee Company LLC Mobile, 1539 Highway 157, Danville: 100 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Morgan-food Restaurant Industry Trade Gastronomy Linguistics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeputy: High-speed chase ends in cornfield, Decatur man arrestedDecatur police: Hartselle man arrested for trafficking fentanyl-laced narcoticsJourney continues for Decatur’s Rico Pickett IIFormer Hartselle softball player to stress fundamentals as new head coachPryor Field board meeting heated over having to pass up $500,000 grantCouncilman pushes back on approval of illuminated downtown street signsDecatur police: Decatur man and woman charged with drug traffickingDecatur City Schools create Homeless Education Resource Officer positionNew quarterbacks show their stuff at 7on7 tournamentCook Museum's turtle gets a CT scan Images Videos CommentedMarketing survey to show whether DU customers want fiber internet (3)Should it be legal to shoot fireworks within city limits? (2)EDITORIAL: Tuberville's grandstanding disrespects military (2)New zoning ordinance would ban front yard parking (2)3rd Friday canceled for July; organizer cites concerns over unruly youths at event (2)Local businesses worry about loss of another downtown parking lot (1)EDITORIAL: Supreme Court needs to regain public confidence (1)Average long-term US mortgage rate surged to nearly 7% this week to highest level since November (1)Alabama Republicans reject call for 2nd majority Black district, despite Supreme Court ruling (1)Mike Sims (1)No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says (1)EDITORIAL: Medical marijuana off to rocky start in Alabama (1)After three years of construction, new West Morgan High about to open (1)EDITORIAL: Opioid settlement should go to fight opioid crisis (1)Judge's order limits government contact with social media operators, raises disinformation questions (1)Police: Juveniles injured in accidental shootings at Wilson Morgan Park (1)The heat is on — and I don’t like It (1)EDITORIAL: Tuberville's antics leave Marines without leader (1) Online Poll Do you approve of the Decatur City Council’s decision to spend about $50,000 to install illuminated street signs along Second Avenue? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.