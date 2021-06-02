Morgan County restaurant ratings, from May 24-31. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Lawrence teacher charged with sex crimes found dead
- Lawrence teacher charged with sex crimes
- Auto parts store opening, mall store closing
- 5-hour Morgan manhunt ends with accused abductor in custody, teenage girl with parents
- Local ACT scores see 5-year decline, except Hartselle
- Dr. Dabney Hofammann
- New Austin girls basketball head coach Adonnaca Burton hits the floor running
- Alleged abductor charged with interference with custody
- Officials interested in growing the Farmers Market
- Area schools plan changes in masking, remote learning
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Police: Gambling raid in response to complaints (4)
- Editorial: Republicans give up on small government (3)
- Families urge legal changes to prevent more police killings (3)
- Economists: Rebounding economy, not unemployment benefits, causing staff shortages (3)
- City poised to borrow millions for Sixth Avenue streetscape (3)
- Lifetime gun permits cause financial concern for sheriff (3)
- City loses two most senior Revenue employees after disciplinary actions (2)
- Controversy mars 6A championship (2)
- Kenneth Vandiver (2)
- Martin Schram: Liz Cheney — the last GOP leader still standing tall (2)
- Black women's next targets: Governorships and U.S. Senate seats (1)
- Judicial, DA pay changes go to the governor (1)
- Orr not running for Congress, seeks to stay in State House (1)
- Anger comes out as ambulance board votes on ordinance recommendation (1)
- Another victim of the Floyd killing: The right to protest (1)
- Athens eliminated after two losses at state tournament (1)
- Should Congress form an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack? (1)
- Should the Decatur City Council allow ambulances to take nine rather than eight minutes to respond to in-city emergency calls? (1)
- Police: Rape suspect unwittingly messaged 11-year-old victim's father (1)
- Local ACT scores see 5-year decline, except Hartselle (1)
- Editorial: Legislature finally OKs medical marijuana (1)
- New bank plans to open in city (1)
- Mildred Frances Hamilton Andrew (1)
- Mayor proposes more mowing, litter pickup for Beltline, US 31 South (1)
- Lifeguard shortage impacting Decatur, Hartselle pools (1)
- AP Interview: NASA chief big on climate, hedges on moon date (1)
- Mayor, council clash over need for Fire Department rescue boat (1)
- Officials interested in growing the Farmers Market (1)
- Jury convicts Alabama officer of murder in 2018 shooting (1)
- Alabama Jubilee wraps up with Monday morning flights; child struck by vehicle Sunday (1)
- County could add ball fields, other athletic facilities on reacquired North Park land (1)
- Paving of Sixth Avenue scheduled to start in June (1)
- Charles E. Baker Sr. (1)
- Police track capital murder suspect through surveillance cameras (1)
- More US citizens apprehended for moving drugs over border (1)
- Downtown Commons project remains on wish list after more than 2 decades (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.