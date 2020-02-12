Morgan County restaurant ratings, from Feb. 3-8. These ratings are provided to The Decatur Daily by the Morgan County Health Department.
• Minnie Lee's Diner, 2057 Gordon Terry Parkway, Decatur: 78
• La Hacienda of Decatur — Bakery, 820 Bradley St. S.W., Decatur: 83
• Francesco's Italian Restaurant, 2613 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 83
• BB Perrins, 608 Holly St. N.E., Decatur: 83
• Jet Pep / Marathon, 1802 U.S. Highway 31 S. A, Hartselle: 85
• Milton's One Stop LLC, 1843 Highway 36 E., Hartselle: 87
• La Hacienda of Decatur — Retail Food, 820 Bradley St. S.W., Decatur: 88
• Shell River Bridge / Tungo LLC, 915 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur: 88
• Punkin Center General Store, 2920 lronman Road, Danville: 90
• Jack's Foodland, 5564 Highway 55 E., Eva: 90
• Dari-Delite, 603 U.S. Highway 31 S.W., Hartselle: 90
• Marathon Fast Food, 2508 Highway 20 W., Decatur: 90
• Holy Smokes BBQ, 900 U.S. Highway 31 S., Hartselle: 90
• K-May Donuts, 1815 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 91
• Kentucky Fried Chicken No. 113, 1301 U.S. Highway 31 N., Hartselle: 92
• JW Steakhouse, 45 Marco Drive, Priceville: 92
• Mister Henry's Neighborhood Rest., 701-A Nanceford Road, Hartselle: 92
• Raceway 6710 / Mahabali Inc., 157 Highway 67 S., Decatur: 92
• Jack's Foodland Inc. — Deli, 5564 Highway 55, Eva: 92
• Microtel Inn & Suites, CB / Shiv Beltline, 2226 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 92
• Loving Hands Learning Center, 204 Commerce Circle S.W., Decatur: 92
• Waffle House No. 270, 2202 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 93
• Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q, 1715 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur: 94
• Little Caesars Pizza, 1307 U.S. Highway 31 N., Hartselle: 94
• Sterrs Day Care Center, 1410 Sixth St. N.W., Decatur: 94
• Chevron Hartselle I 65, 1803 Main St. E., Hartselle: 95
• Wendy's of Priceville, 3240 Point Mallard Parkway, Priceville: 95
• Corner Quick Stop / ShaanVeer Inc., 1595 U.S. Highway 231, Laceys Spring: 95
• El Maderense Super Market Y Taque, 125 Austinville Road S.W., Decatur: 95
• Crossroads Steak-N-Grill, 5828 Highway 36 W., Danville: 95
• M & S Sandwich Shop, 2504 Gordon Terry Parkway, Decatur: 95
• Subway 21012, 2512 C Highway 20 W., Decatur: 95
• Chevron / Interstate, 3339 Highway 67 & 1-65, Decatur: 96
• Wendy's on Beltline, 1422 Beltline S.W., Decatur: 96
• AFC Sushi at Publix No. 45, 1605 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 96
• C & C Mini Mart, 3974 E. Upper River Road, Somerville: 96
• Domino's, 1820 Sixth Ave. S.E. Unit W, Decatur: 97
• HWY 67 Road House — AZPCORP., 2441 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 97
• Kids World / D & T LLC, 701 Rhodes St. N.W., Hartselle: 98
• Chick-Fil-A, 1809 Beltline Road S.W., Decatur: 98
• Mike's Cowboys Convenient Store, 1605 Main St. E., Hartselle: 99
• Minitman 58, 172 Highway 67 S., Priceville: 99
• Witt LLC dba JW Steakhouse — Inga, 802 A Wilson St. N.W., Decatur: 99
• AFC Sushi at Publix No. 1609, 2934 Point Mallard Parkway, Decatur: 100
• The Warehouse Coffee Shop, 315 Main St. W., Hartselle: 100
